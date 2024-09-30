HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 is Taking Smartwatches to the Next Level

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 29 September 2024: In the world of smartwatches, we’ve come a long way from simply tracking steps and telling time. These days, it’s all about seamless connectivity, health monitoring that feels almost futuristic. And of course the design is front and centre. Whether it’s blood oxygen tracking, stress monitoring, or even sleep insights, users expect their wrist companion to do it all, and do it stylishly. Along with cutting-edge fitness and wellness features that cater to both professional athletes and everyday users. And the more options people have, the better—whether that's in size, colour, or material.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series hits every mark.



Sharp Looks

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series comes in a total of two different editions, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 5, with three different sizes and 12 colourways. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 46mm brings back the iconic octagonal watch dial with enhanced details. This time, the octagonal design is recreated on the watch bezel creating distinct sharp lines around its contours. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 46mm comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. It uses durable materials like sapphire glass, a titanium alloy case, and a nano-microcrystalline ceramic back. Titanium has superior durability and is lightweight compared to stainless steel, along with impressive corrosion resistance.



The smaller 42mm model of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro brings a nano-crystal ceramic build complete with white ceramic bezels with gold accents. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen is protected by sapphire glass against scratches and wear.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series offers the sleek 41mm and a larger 46mm options. Unlike the pros, these are constructed with durable stainless steel.



HUAWEI TruSense Changes the Game

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series introduces a major leap in health and fitness tracking with the debut of the HUAWEI TruSense System. It offers six key improvements in accuracy, speed, comprehensiveness, flexibility, openness, and iterative improvements, pushing the boundaries of health monitoring.



Thanks to the HUAWEI TruSense System, the WATCH GT 5 Series now leads the industry in tracking vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rate. But it doesn’t stop there—the new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant takes health tracking to the next level, allowing the watch to infer the user’s emotional state. By tracking long-term emotional patterns, the watch helps predict emotional health risks, alerting users to make necessary lifestyle adjustments. Adding a playful touch, the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant also features the Pet Panda watch face, which responds to your mood with dozens of animations. With a simple flick of the wrist, the panda reflects your emotional state, serving as a high-tech mood ring.



For women, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series introduces advanced cycle management, providing an easy-to-navigate system that makes female health information more accessible and insightful.



Outlasts Your Workouts

The battery life remains just as impressive as ever, boasting up to 14 days on the 46mm model and 7 days on the 41mm version. Whether you're tracking workouts or staying connected, you won’t be reaching for the charger often. Plus, with support for wireless charging, charging the watch is quick and effortless.



Athletic Upgrades

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series brings new sports tracking features designed for serious athletes, like enhanced cycling tools to a more comprehensive running experience. Powered by the cutting-edge HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, the device offers advanced cycling and running routes. Heart rate monitoring has also seen a significant upgrade, with accuracy now exceeding 98% during running sessions.



The Outdoor Sports Mode now offers full-colour route maps, automatically switching between day and night modes for clear visibility in any lighting. Cyclists get a special treat with new safety-focused features. The Cycling Mode displays key indicators in real time on your phone via the HUAWEI Health app, turning it into a cycling computer to monitor your performance throughout the ride.



What’s more, this watch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. So regardless of what smartphone you use, you can enjoy the advanced health and sports tracking features of the WATCH GT 5, and look stylish while doing so.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is available now for pre-orders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at 999 SAR with valuable gifts worth 597 SAR at Huawei’s online store and several authorized retailers.





