Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa Partners with Tennis Star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

From November 13th to 19th, 2024, Anastasia will host two tennis masterclasses, offering two 1-hour sessions designed for tennis enthusiasts to elevate their game.



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made a significant mark on the international tennis stage. A 2020 Olympic Games gold medalist in mixed doubles, she is also the finalist of a Grand Slam singles tournament, and the winner of 18 WTA tournaments.

The master classes will offer guests the chance to refine their tennis skills with personalised coaching from Anastasia. Whether guests are seasoned players or new to the sport, they will benefit from her championship-level insights, covering everything from serve technique to court strategy. The sessions will take place at the resort’s tennis facilities, offering guests the perfect backdrop of sun, sea, and lush island landscapes to complement their training.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to our resort. This collaboration provides a unique opportunity for our guests to learn from one of the best in the sport, all while enjoying the unmatched luxury and beauty of our island paradise,” commented Mr. Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa.



For further information or to register for the masterclass, please contact the resort at ...



Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of the Raa Atoll, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa offers an unparalleled luxury experience in a tropical paradise in one of 120 villas. The resort’s signature Deluxe All-Inclusive concept ensures a seamless experience by covering all meals and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, served in the resort’s bar and world-class restaurants. Guests can also enjoy an array of non-motorized water sports, along with complimentary access to the fully-equipped fitness center and the Dolphin Kids Club, providing fun and relaxation for visitors of all ages.







