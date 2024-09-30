Israeli warplanes conduct airstrikes on 2 ports, 2 power plants in western Yemen

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli warplanes conducted on two ports and two power plants in Hodeidah, a western Yemeni city controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi movement. This military action followed the Houthis' recent claim of launching a ballistic missile and a drone toward Israel. According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, the airstrikes targeted the Hodeidah city port, Ras Issa port, which is a significant oil export terminal, as well as the Al-Hali and Al-Katheeb power plants. The strikes reportedly rendered the Al-Hali power plant inoperable, burying workers beneath the debris.



Rescue operations were underway at the Al-Hali plant, where three workers were discovered trapped under the rubble. Social media images and videos depicted large fireballs and plumes of smoke emanating from the oil storage facilities at Hodeidah Port, illustrating the scale of destruction caused by the airstrikes. The Israeli military confirmed that its warplanes targeted Houthi installations in both Hodeidah and the Ras Issa region.



In response to the airstrikes, the Houthi-run oil company quickly issued a statement to alleviate concerns over potential oil supply disruptions. They assured residents in their controlled areas that there were ample oil supplies and instructed fuel station owners not to close their stations or increase prices. The Yemeni Oil Company emphasized that it had taken the necessary precautions to manage any emergencies and assured the public that the supply situation remained stable.



These airstrikes were a continuation of escalating tensions, occurring just a day after the Houthis claimed to have targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport and pledged to conduct further drone and missile strikes in solidarity with Palestine. This was not the first instance of Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets; previous strikes, including one on July 20, resulted in significant casualties and injuries after the Houthis launched a drone attack on Tel Aviv. Since November, the Houthis have engaged in numerous missile and drone strikes aimed at international commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea and at Israel, framing these actions as support for the Palestinian cause amidst ongoing conflict.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729501