Tetherball Utility Memecoin Launches First-Ever Cryptocurrency-Powered E-Commerce Method Using $TBALL Payments

CHEYENNE,

Wyo., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetherball Utility Memecoin ($TBALL) is making waves with the launch of the first-ever meme culture cryptocurrency-powered method that exclusively uses $TBALL for transactions. Building on its achievements as the first memecoin to secure a revenue-sharing partnership with Unstoppable Domains, a unicorn giant, and its status as the first women-led utility memecoin, Tetherball is expanding its utility by integrating $TBALL payments into social posts. This innovative approach leverages existing traffic on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Discord, and Telegram, eliminating the need for a new platform and revolutionizing decentralized shopping.

This new method provides a seamless way for users to buy and sell everything from brand-new items to gently used products, including specialty food items like homemade cookies or cupcakes, art, and more. Similar to platforms like Amazon and eBay, the $TBALL community can list anything from unique handmade crafts to collectibles, using only $TBALL across multiple social platforms. By leveraging the existing user base of these networks, Tetherball simplifies crypto transactions and introduces a decentralized solution for buyers and sellers. Payments are facilitated via Solana's Phantom wallet, with transactions completed through decentralized exchanges such as Raydium and Dexscreener.

How it works: $TBALL community members can list new and gently used items for sale across any of Tetherball's official social platforms. Tetherball will curate and select specific high-end items to feature on its official Instagram page, ensuring that only high-quality, well-maintained products are posted, avoiding overused or worn goods. Once an item is sold and shipped, the seller will be credited in $TBALL, minus a 5% fee.

Buyers can purchase items of interest using $TBALL by transferring the full purchase price, plus any necessary shipping fees, to Tetherball's digital wallet, initiating the transaction. Each purchase is tracked through SolScan, providing details such as the amount of $TBALL transferred, block confirmations, timestamps, and transaction status. Once confirmed, the seller will ship the item with appropriate tracking.

"$TBALL is revolutionizing the way we think about digital payments, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies with practical, everyday use," shared Jenny Q Ta, the venture capitalist backing Tetherball. "By harnessing the reach of established social networks through simple photo and video sharing, we're not just integrating cryptocurrency into daily life-we're transforming it, making decentralized payments as intuitive and accessible as traditional currencies for millions worldwide."

Kamala Alcantara , co-founder, added, "Established social platforms already provide the audience and infrastructure. By leveraging this outside-the-box thinking, we can showcase items for sale while linking to $TBALL as the payment method. Using existing technologies, we've created a seamless approach that combines centralized systems with decentralized payments, making it effortless for consumers to use cryptocurrency in their everyday purchases."

"As the first utility memecoin cryptocurrency integrating real-world assets (RWAs), Tetherball is transforming the landscape of digital transactions," emphasized Kuan-Ning Tseng, co-founder. "This isn't just another payment option-$TBALL shows that Tetherball can seamlessly integrate with RWAs, making cryptocurrency practical for real-world transactions. With Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs now included in traditional investors' retirement plans, the role of $TBALL in mainstream financial systems is clearer than ever."

Finally, Michele Musso, co-founder, emphasized the groundbreaking potential for widespread adoption: "While crypto payments for everyday purchases have been explored in recent years, it's a first for a utility memecoin like $TBALL. Users can now choose items from any of Tetherball's social photo and video posts and use $TBALL as the transaction medium, similar to traditional currency. This game-changing approach brings cryptocurrency directly into ecosystems familiar to millions."

simplifies the buying and selling process by integrating $TBALL payments into social platforms. Using Solana's Phantom wallet and decentralized exchanges, users can securely and easily complete transactions. This streamlined approach promotes wider cryptocurrency adoption in everyday e-commerce, making it seamless and accessible for all.

About Tetherball Utility Memecoin ($TBALL)

Tetherball Utility Memecoin is the first women-led utility memecoin on Solana, pioneering real-world utilities and a landmark revenue-sharing partnership with Unstoppable Domains, a unicorn giant. $TBALL continues to innovate by embracing unconventional approaches, like its new e-commerce method through simple Instagram posts.

