VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts Announces VERANÓ San Juan, The First Leading Hotels Of The World® Property In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Luxury Lifestyle Hotel on the iconic Avenida Ponce de Leon to Feature Signature Rooms, Exclusive Social Spaces, and a Rooftop Restaurant, Opening Spring 2025

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts , an operator of luxury lifestyle hotels and resorts, is pleased to announce the Spring 2025 opening of

VERANÓ San Juan , the first Leading Hotels of the World® in Puerto Rico.

The culturally relevant luxury lifestyle hotel is poised to become an instant landmark in the heart of Santurce's business and cultural district, providing convenient access to San Juan's vibrant galleries, acclaimed restaurants, and key corporate hubs.

VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts

VERANÓ San Juan, transformed from a 1950s office building, has been designed to cater to the city's growing demand for design-forward, upmarket business and leisure accommodations. The hotel will offer multiple room choices, including Juliet balcony rooms overlooking Ave. Ponce de Leon, 17 corner suites, and three signature Ó executive suites, all blending Puerto Rico's rich cultural heritage with contemporary design trends.

A Destination for Business, Leisure and Cultural Experience

At VERANÓ San Juan, guests can expect:



Stylishly Appointed Guest Rooms and Suites: Each room offers spacious layouts, modern sophistication, Colonial Spanish styled Juliet balconies and expansive views of the Condado, Miramar, and Hato Rey skylines. Hand crafted custom furnishings from Puerto Rico, Peru, and Spain compliment the rich interiors and exude understated elegance.

Advanced Meeting Venues: Executive board meetings and important business group sessions will benefit from the hotel's state-of-the-art meeting facilities, designed with up-to-the-moment technology to deliver an exceptional experience for gatherings.

Capicú: The hotel's lobby lounge is a classy social hub where guests can savor craft cocktails and engage in evening cultural experiences unique to San Juan and Puerto Rico. As night falls, mixologists craft signature, post-dinner nightcaps, accompanied by live performances from local musicians for an elevated and effortlessly vogue experience.

Unrivaled Rooftop Bar and Restaurant: Capturing panoramic views and cosmopolitan city vibes, City House restaurant, with Puerto Rican native Chef Efrain Cruz at the helm, will be a hotspot for nightlife revelers and fine dining aficionados alike, showcasing the international essence of San Juan. Exclusive Members Club: Each VERANÓ Hotel and Resort features a private members club, the VERANÓ Clubhouse, designed to embody the distinct personality, culture, and flavor of its local neighborhood. The Clubhouse offers curated, elevated experiences, including wine and dinner pairings, workshops, and exclusive events that celebrate local culture while providing opportunities for like-minded leaders to connect.

"VERANÓ San Juan is more than a hotel-it's a culturally relevant lifestyle experience that encapsulates the energy and sophistication of San Juan and Puerto Rico," said John Sears, managing director of VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts. "Over the past two and a half years, the development team has carefully and creatively planned the adapted reuse 1950s building to pay homage to San Juan's storied past, while offering a modern, luxurious escape in the city's business and cultural heart."

VERANÓ San Juan will open its doors in Spring 2025, with room rates starting at $400 per night. For more information on VERANÓ Hotels & Resorts and to stay updated on the launch of VERANÓ San Juan, please visit veranosj or follow us on Instagram @veranohotelsandresorts.

About VERANÓ San Juan:

VERANÓ San Juan, opening in Spring 2025 on Avenida Ponce de León, will invigorate the dynamic Ave Ponce de Leon and Santurce neighborhood of San Juan.

It is Puerto Rico's first Leading Hotels of the World®

property and the debut hotel from VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts. The luxury lifestyle hotel, reimagined from a 1950s office building, will feature stylish guestrooms, including signature Ó suites, the City House Rooftop restaurant with scenic views of the capital city's skyline, a sunset bar overlooking Miramar, Condado, and Hato Rey, and an exclusive Club House membership featuring curated events, community enhancements, and more.

About VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts:

VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts is dedicated to developing world-class hospitality destinations and delivering an elevated guest experience.

A key part of all VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts is a devotion to gracious living.

Guests can expect impeccable hospitality, exceptional food & beverage experiences, notable entertainment, and an elegant yet welcoming environment with the goal of creating delightful memories authentic to each location. For more information on VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts and to stay updated on the launch of VERANÓ San Juan, please visit veranosj or follow us on Instagram @veranohotelsandresorts.

Media Contact:

Nicole Weiss

NJW PR Inc.

[email protected]

626-321-7658

SOURCE VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts

