Ellicott City Aesthetics Announces Annual Fall Savings Event

9/30/2024 8:46:42 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellicott City Aesthetics , formerly known as Dr. G Laser & Med Spa, announced that they will be holding their annual Fall Savings Event on Thursday, October 10th at their medical spa in the Turf Valley Shopping Center on 11089 Resort Road, Suite 206 in Ellicott City from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

The event will feature a raffle worth $500, light bites and drinks, free swag bags, and special pricing on medical spa services, including up to 25% off services and Botox injectables as low as $10 per unit.

Ellicott City Aesthetics Announces Annual Fall Savings Event Image
Dr. Kimberly Turner

Attendees can participate in interactive sessions from each of Ellicott City Aesthetics key providers including:

  • Dr. Turner with Pelvic Floor Health
  • Dr. Henderson with Dermatology
  • Dr. Gunawardane with Smart Lipo and Injectables
  • Emily Niles, N.P. with Laser Treatments and Injectables
  • Tishna Kathuria with Medical Skin Treatments

Owner Sonia Singh said, "We're thrilled to officially launch our new pelvic floor health services
with Dr. Turner at our annual fall sales event. As our largest and most anticipated sale of the year, we're aiming to make this one the best yet!"

To reserve your spot and receive a free swag bag with medical-grade skincare products, please RSVP by contacting Ellicott City Aesthetics at 410-696-1388 or by email at [email protected] .

About Ellicott City Aesthetics

Ellicott City Aesthetics is Howard County's premier luxury medical spa and laser center in Ellicott City, Maryland. Voted Honorable Mention for the 2022 and 2023 Best Med Spa in Howard County by Howard Magazine. Their award-winning team of medical professionals specializes in Dermatology, Pelvic Floor Health, Hormone Replacement Therapy, VI Peel, Morpheus8, Microneedling, Botox, FIller, PRP Hair Restoration, Laser Liposuction and Laser Hair Removal.

Media Contact: Sonia Singh
Contact Phone: 443-570-7016
Media Contact Title: Owner
Contact Email: [email protected]
Company Name: Ellicott City Aesthetics
Website URL:

SOURCE Ellicott City Aesthetics

PR Newswire

