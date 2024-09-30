Trump accuses Google of only showing ‘bad stories’ about him

(MENAFN) On Friday, Donald leveled accusations against Google, claiming that the tech giant is biased against him by only showcasing “bad stories” while allegedly favoring positive coverage of his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that this practice constitutes "ILLEGAL ACTIVITY," calling for the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Google for what he described as blatant election interference. He further stated that if he returns to the White House, he would seek maximum prosecution against the company.



Trump's comments followed a report from a conservative group that suggested bias in Google’s search results when querying “Donald Trump presidential race 2024.” In response, Google defended its search engine, stating that both candidates' campaign websites consistently appear at the top of search results for relevant queries. The company emphasized that the report was based on a narrow search term from a specific day, asserting that both candidates’ websites ranked prominently.



Despite these claims, Google has maintained that it does not manipulate search results to favor any political figure, although the company does not disclose the specifics of its search algorithms. Known factors that influence search results include the timeliness and popularity of topics, which can lead to variations in search outcomes over time.



Trump's accusations come amid a backdrop of multiple criminal and civil legal challenges he faces, including serious allegations related to sexual abuse, hush money payments to a porn star, interference with the 2020 election, and attempts to disrupt the peaceful transition of power following his defeat by President Joe Biden.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729480