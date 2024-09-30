Simon Invites Gen Z To Meet Me @Themalltm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nationwide campaign features acclaimed director MattyPeacockand a of social influencers to inspire generations of shoppers to meet @themall

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon ®, a trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations,

today announced the launch of a new nationwide campaign

to celebrate the shopping mall's continuing cachet as the go-to destination for generations.

Simon Malls - Meet Me At The Mall Campaign :30

Dubbed "Meet Me @themallTM," the multifaceted campaign blends '80s and '90s nostalgia with a new generation who wants to shop, eat, stay and play at the mall as much as their parents do. Blending Gen Z's love for shopping and all things retro with the enduring generational relevance of the mall, the campaign is

now live on premium streaming services such as Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and Disney +, as well as on

Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Simon's owned channels and in its shopping centers throughout the country.

"The mall is a touchstone of the American cultural experience – one with remarkable staying power," said Lee Sterling, Simon's Chief Marketing Officer. "Celebrating the spirit of meetups in the food court, memories made with friends and coming-of-age moments, this new campaign is Simon's invitation for everyone to gather in a place that has always brought joy, community and memorable experiences."

Remembered by many as the soundtrack to the final scene in the iconic film, "The Breakfast Club," the ads feature a fresh recreation of Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)," that asks: Won't You (Meet Me at the Mall?). For members of Gen Z, the answer is a resounding yes. Despite their reputation for being constantly online, about 97% of Gen Z survey respondents said they shop at brick-and-mortar stores, according to a 2023

report

by the ICSC.

The ads

are the first step in a broader campaign that headlines creator content to generate enthusiasm among members of Gen Z and their moms to find new connections and experiences at the mall. More than 250

talent, creators and influencers who love the mall are partnering with Simon, including the stars of the ad's hero spot: Alejandro Rosario , The Pitman Sisters , Gym Tan , Mya Miller , Preshous Jordan and Dan Pelosi , among others.

"While Gen Zers may find their moms cringey, it turns out that they have developed a love for many of the same things their parents did: from fashion to movies to music and the mall," said Sterling. "At Simon, we are all about bringing multiple generations together to seek new connections, have fun and make shared memories along the way. While the mall experience has evolved over the years, it continues to capture the zeitgeist of each generation."

The spots were created in partnership with SuperBloom House and directed by Matty

Peacock, the innovative director who is known for his collaborations with Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, The 1975, One Republic and Demi Lovato. Peacock is a member of the SuperBloom House Creative Collective.

As part of a comprehensive strategy to celebrate mall culture, strengthen connections with customers and invite even more people in to be a part of the experience, Simon also has launched @themall social channels on TikTok and Instagram . These channels will celebrate mall culture and fandom, while highlighting the diverse experiences and offerings at Simon Malls.



