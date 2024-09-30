Toyota announces decision to terminate its sponsorship of Olympics

(MENAFN) In a significant shift, Japanese automobile giant Toyota has announced its decision to terminate its sponsorship of the following the 2024 Paris Games. Chairman Akio Toyoda conveyed this news during a recent podcast on the company's YouTube channel, expressing his growing disillusionment with the Olympic movement, which he perceives as becoming “increasingly political.”



Toyota entered into a ten-year sponsorship agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015, marking it as the IOC's largest sponsorship deal at the time, valued at approximately USD835 million. This partnership was intended to cover four Olympic events, with an option for renewal after its expiration in 2025. However, Toyoda's recent comments indicate a departure from this long-term commitment, as he has begun to question whether the Olympic Games are truly prioritizing athletes.



“I’ve wondered for a while now whether the event is truly putting athletes first,” Toyoda stated, adding that the Olympic Games seem to have strayed from their original intent. He lamented that the focus has shifted, stating, “The Olympics should simply be about watching athletes from all walks of life, with all types of challenges, achieve their impossible.”



This year's Olympics have faced various controversies, including criticisms surrounding the opening ceremony, which some claimed had elements mocking Christianity. Additionally, the women’s boxing competition was fraught with disputes that attracted global scrutiny. Despite these issues, the IOC has maintained its stance, with outgoing president Thomas Bach praising the event’s efforts towards “gender parity.”



Toyota's withdrawal signals a broader concern among sponsors about the increasing politicization of major sporting events, prompting questions about the future direction of the Olympics. As corporate sponsors reassess their involvement in the Games, the IOC may need to address these growing sentiments to maintain support from significant partners like Toyota.

