Provident Protection Plus Named A Top Performing Insurance Agency In The U.S. By The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers Of America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The insurance agency, serving businesses and consumers in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, was chosen out of 2,600 nominees as a leader in the industry

AUGUSTA, NJ.., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Protection Plus , a full-service insurance agency that offers comprehensive insurance programs to protect businesses, their employees, and consumers, has announced that it has retained its Best Practices status for 2024, joining an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the U.S.



The Best Practices agency designation is awarded to participants in the Best Practices Study, which analyzes and documents the business practices of the industry's highest-performing insurance agencies.

Over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated for the selection process. For the 2024 study year, less than 10% of independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for and retained their status as Best Practices agencies.

“Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive cycle underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative insurance solutions to our customers,” said George Lista, President & CEO, Provident Protection Plus.“In an economic environment characterized by uncertainty and increasing insurance costs, Provident Protection Plus understands the challenges our clients are facing and has the expertise to protect their most valuable assets.”

Since 1993, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big“I”) and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country's leading agencies in six revenue categories.

Best Practices agencies are selected every three years through a rigorous nomination and qualifying process. Each agency must be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in its revenue category to be awarded Best Practices status.

Best Practices agencies retain their status annually during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review. 2024 is the third year of the current three-year study cycle.

About Provident Protection Plus

Provident Protection Plus, Inc., is a full-service insurance agency that offers comprehensive insurance programs to protect businesses, their employees, and consumers. For more than 70 years, they have served companies and residents of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. They represent more than 20 of the country's most respected and highly rated regional and national carriers licensed to write insurance in 40 states. In addition, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, they provide access to a full suite of financial products and services. To learn more call 888.990.0526 or visit .

About The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big“I”) is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing over 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance-property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans, and retirement products-from various insurance companies.

