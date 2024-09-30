GECF director claims Africa must invest in gas

(MENAFN) According to Mohamed Hamel, the Secretary General of the Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) based in Qatar, Africa must capitalize on its abundant resources to effectively tackle poverty across the continent. Speaking during Russian Energy Week, Hamel highlighted that the challenges surrounding energy access and poverty represent some of the most pressing issues confronting the region today.



Citing GECF statistics, Hamel pointed out that nearly 900 million people in Africa—approximately 60 percent of the population—lack access to clean cooking fuels, while around 600 million suffer from unreliable electricity supply. He emphasized that this energy deficit is significantly hindering socio-economic progress across the continent. “Energy is essential for economic development, social advancement, and environmental protection,” he remarked, underscoring the urgent need for African nations to assert their rights over local energy resources.



Hamel proposed that investment in the natural gas sector is crucial for African countries to improve their energy infrastructure and foster socio-economic development. He stated, “Investment in natural gas is one of the essential means for African countries to ascend the energy ladder… They should utilize their natural resources to enhance their socio-economic conditions and lift their populations out of poverty. Failing to invest in these resources would be a serious miscalculation.”



He further noted the unique position of natural gas as a vital energy source, particularly because there are currently no reliable alternatives. He projected that natural gas will remain a critical component of the global energy landscape for decades to come, making its effective utilization imperative for Africa's future development.



The conversation raises a crucial question: Can Africa successfully seize control of its energy resources to not only combat poverty but also ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for its people?

