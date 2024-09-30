Switzerland supports China-Brazil peace strategy for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Switzerland has publicly expressed its support for a peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This endorsement has raised concerns in Kiev, where officials have voiced frustration over what they perceive as a shift in Switzerland's position, especially after the Alpine nation hosted a Western-centric Ukraine peace summit earlier this summer.



At a recent 17-nation meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, China and Brazil sought to promote their mediation efforts. They initially unveiled a joint proposal in May, which called for de-escalation, negotiations, and the establishment of an international peace conference endorsed by both Russia and Ukraine. Switzerland participated in the meeting as an observer, and following the discussions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nicolas Bideau indicated that Bern views this initiative positively.



Bideau highlighted that the inclusion of a reference to the United Nations Charter in the Sino-Brazilian plan represents a significant shift in Switzerland's perspective. He stated that this development suggests a potential for effective diplomatic engagement and that Switzerland finds the idea of a coordinated diplomatic effort from China and Brazil appealing.



However, the response from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been critical. Officials argue that any peace initiatives lacking a commitment to fully restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity are unacceptable. They contended that the peace plan does not make a definitive reference to the United Nations Charter and merely creates an illusion of dialogue while Russia continues its aggressive actions.



The Ukrainian Ministry expressed confusion regarding Switzerland's decision, especially considering their recent collaboration in organizing the First Global Peace Summit in Burgenstock in June. The contrasting positions have sparked a debate about the effectiveness and intentions behind various peace initiatives in the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

