Substations In Kharkiv And Zaporizhzhia Regions Were Shut Down Due To Hostilities, Falling UAV Debris - Moe

“Yesterday, power companies restored power to 27,441 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of the morning of September 30, 484 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to hostilities and technical violations,” the statement said.

It is noted that during the day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. For example, in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of the fall of UAV debris on a substation, equipment was turned off, and household consumers were cut off. In total, 1,212 customers were left without electricity.

In Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were de-energized as a result of hostilities, but the power supply has been restored.

In Donetsk region, an overhead line was disconnected due to the hostilities, but consumers were not cut off from power supply.

In addition, 45 settlements in Khmelnytsky region and 11 settlements in Chernivtsi region were cut off from electricity due to adverse weather conditions.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of September 29, 490 settlements in Ukraine were partially or completely without electricity supply as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.