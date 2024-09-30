Sounds of bombardments targeting Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leadership echoes momentarily

(MENAFN) The intense sounds of bombardments targeting Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah's leadership echoed momentarily, yet the lingering aftermath has ushered in an unexpected sense of relief across the Middle East—an impression that many still find difficult to believe. Aside from Tehran, which is now contending with the loss of a critical military figure and reconsidering its strategies, most of the Muslim world appears indifferent, showing little sign of mourning, even in Lebanon, where Hezbollah's influence has been significant.



Under Nasrallah’s charismatic guidance, Hezbollah has often been viewed by Sunni-majority nations as an arm of Iranian authority, undermining local political structures. The shadows of the past weigh heavily, especially in Lebanon, where the memory of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri’s assassination, attributed to Hezbollah, remains vivid. Furthermore, the Saudi perspective is tainted by Iran’s backing of the Houthis in Yemen, further complicating their relationship with Hezbollah.



Despite Nasrallah's ability to inspire admiration through his oratory, much of this respect has been based on a flawed belief that Israel lacked the power or intention to eliminate him. It appears he may have bought into this misconception himself, fostering a false sense of invincibility and viewing Israel as weakened. This overconfidence, combined with a renewed sense of security after his 2006 admission of vulnerability, has led to significant miscalculations on his part in the past year.



Firstly, he did not capitalize on the situation on October 8, when Israel was still recovering from the shock of Hamas's attacks. Secondly, he ineffectively linked his military responses in the north to the Gaza ceasefire, failing to navigate a complex situation despite heavy losses within his ranks. Finally, he grossly underestimated Israeli intelligence capabilities, which allowed for the methodical elimination of key Hezbollah figures—an oversight that jeopardizes his leadership.



Looking back, one might question whether the notable successes of the Lebanese Armed Forces could have been achieved sooner, possibly even a year prior, as suggested by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Such proactive measures might have alleviated the suffering of thousands displaced from northern regions.



As we move forward, it is clear that the new reality following Nasrallah’s fall requires an assertive response from Israel. Ongoing military actions are crucial; any temptation to pursue ceasefire discussions with Hezbollah could simply offer the group a chance to recover and regain strength. The stakes have never been higher, and the balance of power in the region is undergoing significant changes.

