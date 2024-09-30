Ministry Of Public Health And Partners Launch Annual Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Corporation (PHCC), has launched the annual seasonal influenza vaccination campaign.

From October 1, flu vaccines for the 2024-25 winter season will be available free of charge at more than 80 health facilities and clinics, including 31 PHCC Health Centres, as well as outpatient clinics at HMC and multiple semi-government and private hospitals and clinics across Qatar.

Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, Head of the Infectious Diseases Division at HMC, said it is important for people to be proactive and protect themselves and their family members against the flu as early as possible this year before the arrival of winter.

Dr Al Khal stated,“The circulating flu viruses change from year to year, and so too does the flu vaccine, which is why it is so important for all family members to receive the flu vaccine every winter. We need to remember that the flu is potentially a serious disease that can lead to hospitalisation and sometimes, even death, and should never be underestimated.”

Dr Al Khal went on to say,“Fighting the flu starts with each and every one of us. The vaccine is available at clinics across the country, including government, private and semi-private. This makes it easier and more convenient than ever to receive the vaccine. I encourage everyone to get their free flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

Dr Hamad Al Romaihi, Director of Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control at the MoPH, stressed that Influenza can be a serious illness, and everyone six months of age and older should receive the vaccine to protect themselves and others, as some people are more vulnerable to the virus than others.

He further added,“People of all ages and health conditions can catch the flu virus and become sick, but there are certain key population groups who are at an increased risk of the virus are people aged over 50 years, those with chronic conditions regardless of their age, children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers due to their close interaction with vulnerable patients and children.”

Manager of Health Protection, Preventive Health Directorate at PHCC, Dr Khalid Hamid Elawad, encouraged the community to take the flu vaccine as soon as possible to build immunity before the winter season arrives in the coming months.

He said,“I urge all of you to take the flu vaccine as soon as possible because maximum protection against the flu takes up to two weeks to develop, so the sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner they will be protected.”

Dr Elawad also reassured the community that they cannot get the flu from the flu shot, stating,“The virus is inactivated, so it can't actually cause the flu after you get the shot.”

Dr Elawad further stated,“The flu vaccine is one of the safest and most established vaccines. Hundreds of millions of people around the world have safely received flu vaccines over the past 50 years, and there has been extensive research supporting the safety of flu vaccines. Don't let the flu stop you this year-get the vaccine as soon as possible.”