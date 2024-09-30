Truck collides with bus killing 1, injuring 31 in Russia

(MENAFN) A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, resulting in one death and 31 injuries after a truck collided with a bus. Local reports indicate that the incident took place on the Temryuk-Krasnodar-Stavropol border road when the truck lost control and veered into the opposite lane, crashing directly into the bus. This bus was carrying 49 handball fans at the time of the accident.



The impact of the collision was severe, leading to the immediate death of the truck driver at the scene. Emergency services were quick to respond, transporting the 31 injured individuals to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The injuries ranged in severity, and the affected individuals included passengers from the bus, many of whom were likely attending a handball event.



Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, including why the truck lost control and the factors that contributed to the crash. The incident has raised concerns regarding road safety, particularly on busy routes where large vehicles are in transit.



The local community is mourning the loss of life, while the injured are receiving care and support as they recover from the traumatic event. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds and more information about the victims becomes available.

