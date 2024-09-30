Extremist settlers turn Al-Aqsa Mosque into site for celebrations commemorating martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General

(MENAFN) In a blatant violation of international law, extremist settlers have turned the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque into a tumultuous site for celebrations commemorating the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, all while under the protection of forces. This provocative act comes during a time of intense Palestinian resistance against such provocations and ongoing efforts to safeguard the mosque.



The context of these events is the continued military aggression in the Gaza Strip, where recent Israeli have led to the deaths of four Palestinians and injuries to 15 others due to shelling that struck a school in Beit Lahia, which was housing displaced individuals. Additionally, three more Palestinians lost their lives in airstrikes conducted by Israeli warplanes in central Gaza City. Medical reports reveal that the death toll in Gaza has now reached a staggering 41,595 since the conflict's onset, with a significant number of those casualties being children and women. Overall, the total death toll has climbed to 96,251, with many victims still trapped under rubble, complicating rescue efforts as emergency services face ongoing bombardments.



Concerning Al-Aqsa, groups referred to as "Temple groups" have organized noisy celebrations within the mosque, expressing their joy at Nasrallah's martyrdom. Settlers have created circles for dancing and singing in the mosque's Eastern Province area. Since mid-August, these settlers have been performing Talmudic prayers and conducting noisy festivities at Al-Aqsa, with substantial support from occupation police. This security presence is meant to protect the settlers while preventing Palestinians, including mosque custodians, from accessing the eastern section of the mosque during these incursions.



In a further escalation of their provocations, settlers paraded through the Old City, Silwan, and At-Tur before midnight, chanting slogans that celebrated Nasrallah's death while carrying a coffin as a grim symbol of their claims.



As the situation continues to deteriorate, the implications are severe, affecting both the Palestinian struggle and the sanctity of religious sites in the region, raising concerns about further conflict and unrest.

