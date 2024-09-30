Experts say October port strike may trigger inflation, lead to layoffs

(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of dockworkers are preparing to go on strike as early as October 1, which could lead to significant disruptions at numerous ports along the East and Gulf coasts. This strike has the potential to create considerable economic ramifications for the United States, particularly given the crucial role these ports play in the nation's chain. According to a report from JPMorgan’s senior equity analyst, Brian Ossenbeck, the shutdown of these ports could result in losses of up to USD4.5 billion per day, highlighting the severe impact a strike could have on the economy.



The ports along the East and Gulf coasts account for more than half of all U.S. container imports. This includes a wide variety of goods, ranging from toys and fresh produce to even nuclear reactors. Such a substantial share of imports means that any disruption in operations could have a ripple effect across numerous sectors, leading to shortages and increased prices for consumers. The stakes are high, as the timely flow of these goods is essential for maintaining inventory levels in stores and production lines in factories.



While a strike that lasts only a few days may not cause extensive damage to the economy, experts warn that a prolonged work stoppage extending into weeks or months could result in severe consequences. Rising prices for various goods could become inevitable, along with layoffs in manufacturing as companies struggle with a lack of raw materials. Adam Kamins, a senior director of economic research at Moody’s Analytics, pointed out that the supply chain would begin to experience shocks after a couple of weeks of halted operations, escalating to far-reaching implications if the strike continues.



The urgency of the situation is heightened by the interconnectedness of supply chains and the precarious nature of just-in-time inventory systems that many businesses rely upon. As dockworkers prepare for potential strikes, both the government and private sectors are likely bracing for the fallout and seeking solutions to mitigate the economic impact of any disruptions.

