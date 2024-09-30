Feds charge Nathaniel James McGuire in courthouse attack injuring 5 in California

(MENAFN) Nathaniel James McGuire, a 20-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, has been federally charged following an incident where he allegedly threw an explosive device inside a courthouse in California, resulting in injuries to five individuals. The U.S. District Attorney's office made the announcement on Friday, revealing that McGuire faces charges for maliciously damaging a building through the use of explosives. This serious allegation stems from an alarming event that occurred during his scheduled arraignment.



According to the criminal complaint, McGuire entered the Santa Maria Courthouse on Wednesday and made a notable entrance by lunging through the doors. He reportedly threw a small bag past the weapons screening area, which detonated upon hitting the floor outside the local arraignment room. Eyewitnesses reported that as he entered the courthouse, he shouted "Liberty or death," heightening the dramatic nature of the incident and contributing to the atmosphere of chaos.



After the explosion, McGuire attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies. He was reportedly trying to access a red Ford Mustang parked outside the courthouse when he was detained. During the confrontation, McGuire allegedly expressed grievances about the government, claiming that it had confiscated his firearms and insisting that the public needed to "fight, rise up, and rebel."



The charges against McGuire reflect the seriousness of his actions and the potential threat posed by such behavior in a public setting. The incident has raised concerns about security in courthouses and the broader implications of individual actions that can lead to violence and disruption within the community. As the legal process unfolds, McGuire's case will likely attract significant attention due to the explosive nature of the crime and its impact on public safety.

