Unlock The Secrets Of Genetics With PNRI's New Podcast: PNRI Science: Mystery And Discovery

Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI)
announces the launch of its new podcast, PNRI Science: Mystery and Discovery .
Hosted by PNRI CEO Jack Faris
and introduced by his daughter, actor and producer Anna Faris , this podcast goes beyond the jargon to explore the passion and people at the forefront of genetic research and the mysteries that could unlock future health breakthroughs.
PNRI Science: Mystery & Discovery
Jack Faris interviews PNRI's brilliant scientists to uncover what excites them about genetic research, what inspired their scientific careers, and what myths they aim to bust about science. Listeners will hear about zombie parasites in our DNA, the interplay of nature and nurture, the tracking of environmental factors in type 1 diabetes, and more.
Podcast Episodes:
Dr. Rick McLaughlin: Driven by the Question
Dr. Rick McLaughlin explains the surprising connection between the human genome and IKEA, discusses zombie parasites in our DNA, demystifies junk DNA, and makes Darwin smile.
Dr. Lisa Stubbs: Demystifying Nature vs. Nurture
Dr. Lisa Stubbs
Dr. Bill Hagopian and Michael Killian: Tracking Ghosts
discusses the interplay of nature and nurture in influencing pregnancy outcomes. Discover how an octopus inspired her scientific journey and learn about the history of the Human Genome Project.
Dr. Bill Hagopian and Michael Killian
Dr. Michael Metzger: Future of Healthcare from a Clam
explore the TEDDY study, which has been tracking environmental factors leading to type 1 diabetes for over 20 years.
Dr. Michael Metzger
Dr. Cláudia Carvalho: Science is a Social Experiment
shares his lab's discovery of a 400-year-old contagious cancer in clams that could hold the key to human cancer resistance. Discover how this research might influence future healthcare.
Dr. Cláudia Carvalho examines the unsolved cases of rare diseases. Learn about the power of global collaborations and how rare disease research is revolutionizing medical science.
Dr. Aimée Dudley: Patients + Researchers = Strength
Dr. Aimée Dudley
reveals how yeast can provide insights into genetic disorders. She discusses her work on urea cycle disorders and the incredible strength of rare disease families.
PNRI Science: Mystery and Discovery releases new episodes every two weeks, inviting listeners to dive deep into the awe-inspiring world of genetics research.
About PNRI:
Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI) is a nonprofit biomedical research institute, where scientists are using innovative approaches in genetics and genomics to tackle some of the most difficult problems in science and medicine. The institute was founded 68 years ago in Seattle, Washington, as a place where scientists were free to pursue discoveries that promised the highest chance of improving human health. The goal was at the beginning, and remains today, to conduct foundational science leading to impactful medical innovations. To learn more, visit pnri .
SOURCE Pacific Northwest Research Institute
