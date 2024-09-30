Tapestryhealth Announces Appointment Of Bill Golden And Isaac Ullatil To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STRATFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Golden and Isaac Ullatil to its Board of Directors. These strategic additions bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, further strengthening its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services.

Isaac Ullatil

Bill Golden

Bill Golden joins TapestryHealth with an impressive background from UnitedHealth Group, where he held several key leadership positions. He was most recently the CEO of the Employer and Individual business, a $60B division of UnitedHealthcare, serving over 27 million members. He also managed the Northeast Region and was CEO of the New York Health Plan for eight years. He became part of UHC through the Oxford Health Plans acquisition in 2004. His extensive experience in healthcare management and strategic planning will be invaluable as TapestryHealth continues to expand its services and reach.

Isaac Ullatil , the co-founder and former CEO of Hallmark Health Care, brings a deep understanding of healthcare operations and patient care. Recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs in 2022, he has a strong track record of developing high-end technology solutions and reengineering business processes to optimize operations His proven track record in enhancing healthcare delivery and operational efficiency aligns perfectly with TapestryHealth's mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill and Isaac to our Board of Directors," said Craig Anderson, CEO of TapestryHealth. "Their combined expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding TapestryHealth through our next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that their contributions will help us achieve our strategic goals and enhance the quality of care we provide to our patients."

TapestryHealth is committed to transforming healthcare through innovative solutions and exceptional service. The addition of Bill Golden and Isaac Ullatil to the Board of Directors underscores the company's dedication to excellence and its vision for the future of healthcare.

For more information, please contact Mordy Eisenberg at [email protected]

About TapestryHealth

TapestryHealth is the leader in monitoring and managing the health risk of the nation's chronically ill post-acute population, delivering daily patient-centric health risk analytics, monthly health assessments and continuous vitals monitoring using cutting edge technologies. Learn more at

tapestryhealth.

SOURCE TapestryHealth

