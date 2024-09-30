Saksoft Announces Acquisition Of CEPTES Software To Strengthen Salesforce Capabilities And Data-Led Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHENNAI, India, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft, a leading services provider, today announced the of CEPTES Software Private Limited, a recognized expert in Salesforce services, headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Saksoft stated that it anticipates the transaction will be closed within 4 weeks, pending customary closing conditions. This strategic acquisition will significantly help Saksoft expand its capabilities around Salesforce solutions, cloud innovation, and customer experience optimization.

CEPTES, with its 15+ years of experience and as a Salesforce Summit Partner, leverages Salesforce's full ecosystem, from Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to advanced platforms like Einstein AI and Data Cloud, helping businesses optimize their processes and enhance customer engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome CEPTES into the Saksoft family," said Mr. Aditya Krishna, Chairman and Managing Director, Saksoft. "CEPTES' expertise, combined with our industry focus, will enable us to deliver comprehensive, data-driven solutions tailored to the specific needs of our customers, across the Fintech, Logistics, Hi-tech, and Retail verticals. Our goal is to empower organizations to leverage actionable insights, optimize operations, and drive growth, while enhancing customer satisfaction."

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for CEPTES," stated Harish Kumar, co-founder of CEPTES.

"Today marks a transformative moment for CEPTES Software," said Priya Ranjan, CEO of CEPTES. "Our shared vision of leveraging Salesforce technology will enable us to become a powerhouse for Salesforce solutions. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving innovation with AI and Data in the enterprise technology space, enhancing efficiency and facilitating digital transformation across key industries."

Niraj Ganeriwal, COO and CFO, Saksoft, said, "We are excited about this acquisition, as it unlocks significant synergies by expanding our innovation capabilities and providing access to a technical talent pool. This acquisition strengthens our alignment with our clients' digital priorities, further reinforcing our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem."

About Saksoft Group

Saksoft Group ( ) specialises in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation and Enterprise Cloud. The group is headquartered in Chennai, India, and has 16 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia, employing over 2000 employees.

Logo:

SOURCE Saksoft Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED