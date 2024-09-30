Wire-Rope Market To Reach $14.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The wire-rope is experiencing substantial growth due to the growing industrial activities, spurred by increasing global demand, which are fueling the need for reliable lifting and hoisting solutions. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wire-Rope Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Galvanized Steel and Coated Wire Rope), and Application (Industrial & Crane, Oil & Gas, Mining, Fishing & Marine, Construction, Telecommunications and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the wire-rope market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $14.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2032. Prime Determination of Growth In addition, the expansion of telecommunication networks worldwide necessitates robust infrastructure, further driving the market growth. Moreover, the surge in construction projects across the globe, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure development initiatives, contributes significantly to the escalating demand for wire ropes in various applications within the construction sector. Download Sample Copy @ Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.1billion Market Size in 2032 $14.4 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Material, Application, and Region Drivers Growing industrial activities, Expansion of telecommunications networks worldwide Increasing construction projects worldwide. Opportunities Implementing smart technologies for predictive maintenance and performance optimization Restraints Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



The galvanized steel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Wire-Rope market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the incessant demand for infrastructure development worldwide. Wire-Rope plays a crucial role in various construction activities, including building construction, road and bridge development, and utility installations. As urbanization accelerates and governments invest in large-scale infrastructure projects, the construction sector continues to drive significant demand for Wire-Rope solutions, bolstering its market dominance.

The construction sector to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the application, the construction sector held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Wire-Rope market revenue due to the extensive use of wire ropes in lifting, hoisting, and supporting structures like cranes. These essential applications drive consistent demand, making construction the primary driver of wire rope sales.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global Wire-Rope market revenue owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development initiatives. The Asia-Pacific wire rope market is growing rapidly which is driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing investments in construction and mining sectors. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors to market expansion. The region's burgeoning construction industry, fueled by urbanization and government-led infrastructure projects, drives significant demand for wire ropes in lifting, hoisting, and suspension applications.

Leading Market Players: -

WireCo WorldGroup Inc.

Bridon-Bekaert The Ropes Group

Tokyo Rope International

Usha Martin

Gustav Wolf GmbH

Wire Rope Corporation of America Inc.

Jiangsu Langshan

Kiswire Ltd.

Teufelberger Holding AG

Pfeifer Drako Drahtseilwerk GmbH



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Wire-Rope market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, agreement and partnership and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.





