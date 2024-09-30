Tide Capital Sees Bullish Momentum For BTC And Altcoins Amid Fed’S Rate Cuts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Reserve has made a decisive move by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, officially ending a long period of monetary tightening. This shift opens the door to a new growth phase for crypto, as conditions become more favorable for risk assets, according to Tide Capital, a digital asset and trading firm.

The 50bps rate cut marks a critical point for markets, signaling the end of the Fed's restrictive policy that began in early 2022. Tide Capital interprets this as a clear opportunity for investors to capitalize on the renewed optimism surrounding risk assets. The firm notes that the rate cut has bolstered market confidence, leading to notable gains in traditional markets like U.S. equities and gold, as well as a strong rally in cryptocurrencies.

After several months of consolidation between $50,000 and $70,000, Bitcoin is likely poised to break out, according to Tide Capital's analysis. While some short-term volatility may arise due to factors like the upcoming U.S. elections, the overall trend points toward a sustained upward move. Tide Capital expects that any potential pullbacks in BTC price will be minimal, given the favorable macroeconomic conditions created by the Fed's policy shift.









Stablecoins Surge, Capital Flows Back into Crypto

Tide Capital points to the increasing supply of stablecoins as a key indicator of renewed interest in the crypto market. Since the beginning of September, stablecoin supplies have risen by $3 billion, indicating that capital is once again flowing into digital assets. Compared to the previous year, stablecoin supply has surged by $50 billion, nearing historic highs.







During the Fed's tightening cycle, higher short-term interest rates led to capital outflows from the crypto space, as investors sought safer returns. Now, with rates on the decline, investors are finding the reduced opportunity cost more attractive, leading to greater inflows into cryptocurrencies. Tide Capital sees this trend as a clear signal of growing confidence in the digital asset market, positioning the sector for further gains.

Altcoins and Meme Coins Beginning to Outperform

While Bitcoin remains at the center of the market's attention, Tide Capital notes that altcoins are beginning to outshine BTC in terms of performance. Since the Fed's rate cut, altcoin dominance has increased, with many showing stronger growth than Bitcoin itself. The growing appetite for risk in the crypto market has prompted many investors to explore high-potential altcoins.







Meme coins, in particular, have gained significant traction. Tide Capital points to the remarkable rise of Neiro, a meme coin that surged by 30x after being listed on Binance in mid-September. This surge reflects a broader trend where meme coins are driving market sentiment and generating substantial returns for investors.

As meme coins continue to captivate market participants, Tide Capital suggests they may offer compelling investment opportunities due to their low valuation and high potential for explosive growth, especially when compared to more established digital assets.

DeFi's Second Spring: Aave Leads the Charge

The transition to a rate-cutting environment is also expected to revive interest in DeFi (decentralized finance), with older protocols like Aave standing to benefit. Tide Capital suggests that as borrowing costs decline, investors will increasingly seek yield opportunities in DeFi, particularly through stablecoin staking and other high-return mechanisms.

Aave, which has maintained a strong security record and solid performance since its launch in 2020, is positioned to lead this resurgence. With its TVL (total value locked) reaching $12.5 billion, Aave remains the top lending protocol across multiple chains. Tide Capital highlights Aave's impressive organic growth, noting that its monthly active user count recently hit a record high, and its revenue continues to exceed expectations despite broader market challenges.







Sui: The New Star Among Public Blockchains

Tide Capital also draws attention to the impressive growth of Sui, a next-generation public blockchain that has outperformed its peers in recent months. Sui's token, $SUI, has surged over 200% from its August lows, nearing its all-time high set in March.

Institutional interest in Sui is growing rapidly. In September, Grayscale launched a Sui trust fund, and Circle announced plans to introduce native USDC on the Sui network, further bolstering the ecosystem. According to Tide Capital, these developments have attracted significant capital to Sui, with its TVL skyrocketing from $25 million to $960 million in just one year.







"Sui's growth trajectory is unmatched in the current market, and its potential is still largely untapped," Tide Capital states. "With its fully diluted valuation (FDV) sitting at $16 billion, Sui offers considerable upside compared to more established blockchains like Solana, whose FDV is nearing $90 billion."

