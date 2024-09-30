Bariatric Surgery Devices Market To Reach $3.2 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising obesity rates, growing complications, and supportive policies are the major factors which drive global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Device Type (Assisting Devices, Implantable Devices and Others), Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the bariatric surgery devices market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Bariatric Surgery Devices Market 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Gowing number of obese population and rise in complications related to obesity are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in bariatric surgery devices offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global bariatric surgery devices market. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.2 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Device Type, Procedure, End User and Region Drivers

Rising Obesity Rates

Growing Health Complications Supportive Government Policies Opportunities Continuous technological advancements Restraints High Cost





Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

Assisting devices in bariatric surgery

Assisting devices in bariatric surgery, such as laparoscopic instruments, staplers, and sutures, are more commonly used compared to implantable devices like gastric bands. These assisting devices facilitate minimally invasive procedures, offering precision and efficiency. Their versatility across various surgical techniques and the trend towards less invasive interventions drive their higher usage over implantable options.

Predominant use of bariatric surgery devices in sleeve gastrectomy

Bariatric surgery devices are predominantly used in sleeve gastrectomy procedures due to the procedure's rising popularity. Sleeve gastrectomy, a minimally invasive technique, involves resecting a large portion of the stomach. Devices like staplers and laparoscopic instruments are crucial for ensuring precision, safety, and effectiveness, driving their extensive use in this surgery.

Hospitals are the prime users of bariatric surgery devices

Hospitals are the primary end users of bariatric surgery devices due to their comprehensive medical facilities and expertise. They provide the necessary infrastructure, skilled surgeons, and post-operative care required for bariatric procedures. The high patient volume and capability to handle complex cases make hospitals the leading centers for utilizing these advanced surgical devices.

Regional Outlook

The bariatric surgery devices market shows robust growth globally, with North America leading due to high obesity rates and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe follows with increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. In Asia Pacific, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness are driving market expansion. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also witnessing gradual market growth.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Key Players

Johnson And Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Olympus Corporation

Cousin Surgery

Asensus Surgical Us, Inc.

Usgi Medical, Inc

Spatz Figa, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bariatric surgery devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Worldwide

In February 2023, Teleflex Incorporated, announced it was awarded a group purchasing organization (GPO) agreement with Premier, Inc. for the Titan SGS powered stapling device, expanding access to this innovative technology for surgeons affiliated with Premier.

In September 2022, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of VISERA ELITE III, its newest surgical visualization platform that addresses the needs of healthcare professionals (HCPs) for endoscopic procedures across multiple medical disciplines.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cataract Surgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter