Telangana Will Appoint 11,062 Teachers By Dasara: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday released the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 results and announced that appointment orders for new teachers would be given before Dasara.

The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials from the education department released the General Rank List at the State Secretariat.

The Chief Minister announced that certificate verification of all the candidates will be completed by Dasara and appointment orders will be given on October 9 at a ceremony to be held at LB in Hyderabad.

About 2.45 lakh candidates had appeared in the DSC test held in July-August to fill posts of 11,062 teachers.

According to officials, 87.61 per cent of the total applicants had appeared in the test between July 18 and August 5.

The maximum, about 88,000 candidates, appeared for secondary grade teacher posts (6,508).

The test was conducted for 2,629 school assistants, 727 language pundits, 182 physical education teachers, 220 school assistants (special educators), and 796 secondary grade teachers (special educators).

CM Revanth Reddy said the previous government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had given DSC notification only once in ten years.

“The previous government appointed only 7,857 teachers in ten years. They had no intention to make education accessible,” he said.

The Chief Minister said soon after coming to power the Congress government started the process for the appointment of teachers.

Stating that the government was giving priority to education, he said from the conduct of the exam to appointments, the posts of 11,062 teachers were being filled in 65 days.

He asserted that the Congress government wants to make education accessible to the poor.

“We have given appointment letters to 30,000 employees within 30 days of coming to power,” he said.

Asserting that the results of Group-I exams would be declared soon, the Chief Minister said within the first year of the Congress' rule, over 60,000 vacancies will be filled to solve the problem of unemployment.

The notification to fill 11,062 teaching posts was given on March 1.

The previous DSC notification was given by the BRS government in September 2023 to fill 5,089 posts. However, the process was put on hold after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Telangana Assembly polls 2023 came into force.