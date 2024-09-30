Siddaramaiah Always Brings Up Caste Census Issue When He Faces Political Problems: K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday criticised Chief Siddaramaiah, saying that whenever he faces issues, he has a habit of bringing up the caste census report issue.

“Siddaramaiah always brings up the caste census report and diverts the issue whenever he is faced with political difficulties and is threatened of losing power,” BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar wrote on X.

“Since you (CM Siddaramaiah) took office, you have been repeatedly saying that you will implement the caste census, but you have not taken even a single step in that direction. Is it enough to give vague excuses like it hasn't been implemented due to several reasons? Reveal those reasons. Is it because of fear of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, or are there flaws in the report? Without clarifying anything, how many more years will you continue this 'implementation of caste census stunt,” he added.

He said that for Siddaramaiah, the caste census report has become a significant tool to secure his position.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah's tactic of calling for a social and economic survey and claiming that the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities are being wronged has become his standard defence.

"In police terms, this is a 'diversionary tactic' employed by a professional suspect," Kumar stated sarcastically.

Kumar called Siddaramaiah an "expert" in misleading people. "You have been misleading all of Karnataka for the past four decades. You even diverted the paths of political stalwarts like former late Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. For this, you deserve an international award," he quipped.

He further accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census issue as a distraction to downplay the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) matter.

Siddaramaiah recently stated at an event that he is committed to implementing the caste census report.