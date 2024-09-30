Geopolitics In Sport, 2024: A Deep Dive Into The Shifting Landscape Of Sporting Events And Business - Saudi Arabia Is Becoming A Sporting Superpower

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Geopolitics in 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope



This report provides breakdowns of how geopolitical situations have influenced sporting events.

It identifies the key geopolitical trends that have wider effects on the world of sport and sport business.

A look at some of the current geopolitical developments that have affected modern sport. A detailed look at the geopolitics value chain, and how value generators can be affected by developing news stories.

Increased accessibility has driven sport's popularity

The increased broadcasting of major sporting events compared to previous decades has continued to grow an interest in a wide variety of sports. Nowadays, sports fans can access almost any game or event they want online, with live sports rights considered to be an extremely valuable commodity by many major broadcasters. While the price points of subscriptions can be a barrier for many, sport has never been more accessible thanks to the sheer variety of leagues and sports shown in various territories.

The US is set for its biggest decade in hosting sporting events

Between 2024 and 2034, the US will welcome millions of sports fans as the country cohosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup and holds the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City. The next decade provides the US with the opportunity to showcase the country and prove it is world class at hosting the biggest sporting events.

Saudi Arabia is becoming a sporting superpower

Over the past few years Saudi Arabia has advanced its aim to become a leading sporting hub. The nation has invested $6 billion in the sports industry and successfully hosted various sporting events, which include Formula 1 races. Companies based in Saudi Arabia have pledged over $500 million worth of sponsorship investment funds to associate themselves with some of the biggest sporting properties across the globe. With Saudi Arabia committed to its 'Vision 2030', which focuses on economic reform but aims to improve the quality of life of the Saudi population, it is expected to keep pursuing its mission to become a dominant force in world sport.

Reasons to Buy



For those wanting an in-depth analysis of geopolitics in sport. A detailed overview of the key sport property leaders in the geopolitics space. An industry analysis of the social media market size and predicted growth forecast is provided in the report. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the social media in sport value chain.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Players

3. Geopolitical Hotspots



US

Europe The Middle East

4. Trends

5. Sport Impact Analysis

6. Companies

7. Further Reading

8. Thematic Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900