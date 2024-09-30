‘Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama’ Special Screening Unites Anime Lovers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The makers of the 1993 mythological epic 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' hosted a special screening for Anime lovers.

The event that took place recently was hosted by Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India and Mr. Tamotsu Kosano, the Founder of Geek Pictures Inc. The event was also graced by many special guests including, General V.K. Singh and former Rajya Sabha member Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

A special fan event named Anime Japan Festival, was hosted in collaboration with the Japan Consulate in New Delhi. Through this event, the makers and the producers delighted hardcore anime lovers with the newly dubbed Indian language versions of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' and made a surprise announcement of an exclusive 4K screening at the event.

Soon after their announcement, anime fans and die-hard admirers filled with excitement, rushed to all the screening slots and within ten minutes, the slots were completely filled.

The 1993 anime film was co-produced by Japan and India in a joint venture by renowned Japanese director Yugo Sako. It is based on the Indian mythological epic Ramayana. The film was helmed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with music composed by Vanraj Bhatia. The film was first released in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India.

Later, it was also screened at the 1993 Vancouver International Film Festival. Meanwhile, a Hindi dubbed version was released in the late 1990s which had the voiceover of many renowned celebrities from the industry, including Arun Govil, Namrata Sawhney, Shakti Singh, Adarsh Gautam, Dilip Sinha, late Amrish Puri, Harjeet Walia, Sava, Manju Bhatia, Rakesh Vidua, Umesh Sharma, Raj Joshi, Pradeep Shukla and Shatrughan Sinha in the role of narrator.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Valmiki's 'Ramayana' is distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, and will be released in theatres on October 18 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English in a restored 4K version.

–IANS

ays/