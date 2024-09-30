EVE Energy Debuts At IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 With Over 20 Innovative Lithium Battery Products And Hydrogen Energy Technologies

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EVE Energy (SHE: 300014), a globally leading lithium battery company, recently debuted at IAA Transportation 2024, the premium for commercial vehicles, held in Hannover from September 17 to 22. At Hall 21 - Booth F69, EVE Energy unveiled its latest commercial vehicle electrification products and R&D advancements by showcasing over 20 battery products, including lithium battery cells, packs, and one hydrogen battery,

to promote the green transformation of the passenger transportation and logistics industries.

Which EVE Energy batteries were popular at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024? Click the video, and let me highlight them to you!

Lexy Liu, EVE Energy's European General Manager at the Open Source Battery launch.

EVE Energy's booth at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024.

In April 2024, the European Union adopted stricter CO2 emissions standards for large trucks and buses, stipulating that CO2 emissions for such vehicles will have to be reduced by 45% for the period 2030-2034, 65% for 2035-2039, and 90% as of 2040. With continuous advancements in battery technology and cost

optimization, the electrification of commercial vehicles in Europe has

entered a new phase of development in 2024.

Electric logistics vehicles require continuous advancements in battery technology to meet the key requirements of faster charging, lighter weight, longer lifespan, and better cost-effectiveness. To address these requirements, EVE

Energy unveiled its Open

Source

Battery, a series of advanced battery technologies

for commercial vehicles, on media day at the exhibition on September 16. The Open

Source

Battery is compatible with various battery cell products, making it ideal for minivans, light trucks and heavy trucks, aiming at reducing costs and increasing revenues for logistic vehicle users.

Advantages of Open

Source

Battery :



Material: The battery cell adopts a rich array of innovative materials, such as a fast-ion conductive composite cathode, a graphite multi-cluster conduction anode, and a high-flux lithium-ion electrolyte, allowing for continuous 3C supercharging. The battery can charge from 20% to 80% state of charge (SoC) in 15 minutes and remains chargeable at minus 30 degrees Celsius. With a long service life of 7000 cycles, the battery is ensured to be functional throughout the vehicle's lifespan.



Heat-transfer technology: The new two-side cooling technology and composite superconducting phase change temperature equalization technology have been adopted to ensure a pack top-bottom temperature difference of ≤5 degrees Celsius and an overall battery system temperature difference of ≤8 degrees Celsius, thus guaranteeing excellent performance and safety.



Robust and durable structure: Thanks to the Cell to Pack (CTP) full-fill foaming technology and high-toughness aluminum alloy materials, the battery structure boasts a tensile strength of 310MPa and a torsional strength of 15000Nm/deg, and it has passed over 60,000 diagonal torsion tests of 9mm, ensuring high physical strength and lasting durability.

Advanced intelligent management: The SOX cloud estimation and over-the-air (OTA) upgrades allow for more accurate SOC predictions, real-time analysis, and diagnosis of battery safety and performance, rendering more assured and worry-free usage.

EVE Energy also showcased products such as high energy density NCM cylindrical cells, cost-effective LFP cells, and the EFC01 hydrogen energy battery.

After 23 years of rapid development, EVE Energy has more than 5,600 senior researchers, over 8,500 patents, and 13 production sites worldwide. In the electric commercial vehicles field, EVE Energy has cooperated with engineering machinery stalwarts such as Caterpillar and

SANY. In the future, EVE Energy will continue to leverage resource integration advantages to promote the sustainable transformation of the European transportation industry.

