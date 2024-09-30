Pakistani Protesters Clash With Karachi Police Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Stone-throwing clashed with in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday during demonstrations over the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Reuters reported.

The protesters, chanting“Death to America,” carried posters of Nasrallah as they attempted to march toward the U.S. consulate.

Seven police officers were in the clash and were taken to the hospital for after being hit by stones thrown by the demonstrators.

Police Deputy Inspector General Asad Raza stated that law enforcement had to use batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd after protesters breached the agreed-upon cordons.

Raza added that criminal cases would be filed against protesters who resorted to violence during the rally.

The rally, which gathered around 3,000 people, was organized by the pro-Iran Shi'ite religious political party Majlis Wahadatul Muslimeen.

The death of Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut has escalated tensions in the region, with Hezbollah launching more rockets into Israel. Iran has vowed to avenge his death, further fueling unrest in countries like Pakistan, where Hezbollah has significant support.

The violent protests in Karachi highlight the volatile impact of Nasrallah's death on international politics and underscore the deep-rooted tensions between various factions. This situation may lead to further demonstrations and clashes in the region.

