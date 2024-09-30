Iranian President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran, Iran: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian has received the credentials of HE Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ambassador conveyed the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and continued progress and prosperity to the and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.