Iranian President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Date
9/30/2024 8:02:39 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tehran, Iran: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian has received the credentials of HE Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Ambassador conveyed the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
For his part, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.
