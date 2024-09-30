'Illegal Immigration Threatens Junglemahal Demography', Bengal MP Writes To Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Two-time BJP Lok Sabha member from West Bengal's Purulia constituency Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Amit Shah alleging continuing illegal immigration in the tribal-dominated Junglemahal area scattered over four districts of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts.

In the letter, Mahato claimed that the illegal immigration from Bangladeshi residents in the Junglemahal area, which is long known as the cultural and economic hub of Indigenous people, is affecting the demographic balance in the area.

“As you rightly pointed out during your recent speech in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, unchecked infiltration could lead to demographic takeover within the next two decades, this issue is not limited to Jharkhand and is affecting the West Bengal as well,” the letter from Mahato to HM Shah read.

According to him, in the Junglemahal area, the demographic shift is creating profound challenges for local Hindus and the tribal population.

“Illegal land acquisitions, fake marriages and identity fraud -- facilitated by illegal immigrants -- are eroding the economic and social stability of the region. The local population has faced rising unemployment, as job opportunities are increasingly seized by illegal immigrants and tribal communities are being displaced from their ancestral lands,” the letter read.

Mahato has claimed that this crisis is actively facilitated by the ruling Trinamool Congress and its allies in the opposition INDIA. bloc.

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly invited Bangladeshi nationals to seek refuge in the state effectively creating a vote bank of illegal immigrants,” read Mahato's letter.

In the letter, Mahato has requested the Union Home Minister to consider enacting stricter laws to hold state officials and politicians accountable if they are found aiding the illegal settlement of immigrants.

“Additionally, NGOs that are providing covert support to these illegal settlers must be thoroughly investigated and held responsible for their role in the crisis, the letter read.