Kuwait Condemns Attack On Headquarters Of UAE Amb. In Khartoum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait condemned on Monday the attack on the headquarters of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, rejecting such violations of international laws and norms.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs stressed importance of respecting the sanctity of missions and providing them with full protection, in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. (end)

