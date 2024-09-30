Kuwait Condemns Attack On Headquarters Of UAE Amb. In Khartoum
9/30/2024 6:03:25 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait condemned on Monday the attack on the headquarters of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, rejecting such violations of international laws and norms.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed importance of respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions and providing them with full protection, in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. (end)
