Sivers Semiconductors Receives CHIPS Act Funding Award From NEMC Hub To Advance FR3 Beamformer Ics And Array Design For 5G/6G

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sivers Semiconductors announced receiving first-year funding of $6 million from the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub through U.S. CHIPS and Science Act under the Microelectronics Commons program, executed through the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and the National Security Accelerator (NSTXL).

The award funds collaboration between Sivers Semiconductors and partners Ericsson, Raytheon, MIT, Boston University, and Northeastern University to accelerate domestic prototyping and expand the nation's global leadership in microelectronics. This is one of six projects awarded to the NEMC Hub, led by Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), under the Microelectronics Commons Program.

Sivers Semiconductors will lead the 5G/6G Technology Program, focusing on beamformer IC and array design for FR3 frequencies (7-15 GHz) to enhance future 5G and 6G networks. The program's end applications include enhanced mobile communication, support for IoT devices, and advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies, and is potentially renewable across three years.

FR3 frequencies (7-15GHz) are the next frontier for 5G-Advanced and 6G network deployments. These frequencies combine the best features of sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave bands. They enable significantly wider bandwidths than sub-6GHz frequencies, thus allowing for the significantly higher data rates demanded by emerging wireless applications. At the same time, they exhibit superior propagation characteristics than millimeter-waves, particularly in dense urban environments. This will enable carriers to deploy FR3 infrastructure on existing cell sites without needing to densify the network.

"This initiative propels Sivers into the forefront of 5G/6G innovation," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our collaboration with partners such as Ericsson and Raytheon will allow us to develop relevant innovative technology and products with dual-use applications across commercial and defense sectors."

"We are excited to be part of the first tranche of the Microelectronic Commons projects,"

said Mathias Riback, Head of Ericsson Advanced Technology & Industry U.S.

"By leveraging our expertise in telecommunications and semiconductor technology, we aim to be leading the development of 6G infrastructure. This project also reinforces our commitment to bolstering the U.S. technology ecosystem."

"This award highlights the ingenuity and expertise that exists across the Northeast when it comes to microelectronics and semiconductors,"

said Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) CEO Carolyn Kirk. "The technology development and transition partnerships being fostered by the NEMC Hub will have an enduring impact on our national and economic security."

"This award will allow Sivers to be a first-mover in 5G FR3, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in beamforming and high-efficiency and low-noise high-frequency design,"

added Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors. "Our partnership with top-tier academic institutions will allow us to bring the latest technological innovations to market in an accelerated fashion."

"This award is a testament to the collaboration and commitment the NEMC Hub and its members have demonstrated during the first year of the Microelectronics Commons," said NEMC Hub Director Mark Halfman. "We have a tremendous opportunity to grow microelectronics lab-to-fab pathways and spur the growth of game-changing technologies."

For more information please contact:

Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +1-408-594-9828

E-mail:

[email protected]

About the NEMC Hub

The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub is a network of 200+ organizations including commercial and defense companies, leading academic institutions, federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs), and startups concentrated in eight Northeast states. Established in 2023, the Hub is one of eight regional Microelectronics Commons Hubs working to expand the nation's global leadership in microelectronics and accelerate domestic semiconductor prototyping. The NEMC Hub is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and was established with federal CHIPS and Science Act funding under the Microelectronics Commons program and executed through the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division and the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL). The Hub fosters a vibrant, connected microelectronics ecosystem to provide sustainable lab-to-fab enablement, boost education and workforce development, and spur new jobs. Learn more at



About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE) is a leader in SATCOM, 5G, 6G, Photonics, and Silicon Photonics that drives innovation in global communications and sensor technology. Our business units, Photonics and Wireless, supply cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Catering to a broad spectrum of industries from telecommunication to aerospace, we fulfill the increasing demand for computational speed and AI application performance, replacing electric with optical connections for a more sustainable world. Our wireless solutions are forging paths in advanced SATCOM/5G/6G systems, while our photonics expertise is revolutionizing custom semiconductor photonic devices for optical networks and optical sensing, making us a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging unicorns. With innovation at our core, Sivers Semiconductors is committed to delivering bespoke, high-performance solutions for a better-connected and safer world. Discover our passion for perfection at



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4044518

The following files are available for download: