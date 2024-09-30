Over 50 Killed, Scores Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Baalbek, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: More than 50 people were killed and scores were in Israeli on the city of Baalbek and villages of the district, eastern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli warplanes have renewed bombardment of the area since last night, targeting the surroundings of Baalbek city, and the villages of Nabi Sheet, Al-Hamoudiyeh, Nabha, and other neighboring villages.

NNA added that medical personnel were killed after the Israeli warplanes targeted a medical center in Sahmar in the Western Beqaa at dawn today.

Meanwhile, Israeli drones targeted a car near the town of Arzun in Tyre district, leaving injuries.

Injuries were also reported after shelling Al-Buss refugee camp for Palestinians in Tyre.

The Israeli entity has been waging a violent assault on Lebanon, leaving thousands of Lebanese killed and injured, and forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes.

