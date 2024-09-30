War Update: 153 Clashes Along Frontline, Hostilities Most Intense In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 153 combat engagements have been reported from Ukrainian battlefields over the past day, with the developments being most tense in the Pokrovsk direction.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 153 combat clashes were recorded. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsk direction while the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove axis," the report says.

Yesterday the Russians hit Ukraine's defense positions and populated areas with a missile and launched 88 airstrikes, dropping 146 glide bombs. In addition, more than 4,400 artillery and mortar munitions were fired were fired, including 141 involving jet artillery.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units launched 14 strikes on Russian manpower clusters and hit two air defense systems and an e-warfare system.

Kharkiv axis: three skirmishes took place near Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: 13 battles were fought as Ukraine's defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, Novo-osynove, and Lozova.

Lyman axis: 12 combat clashes were reported as the Russians attacked near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka, Nevske, as well as in the area of ​​Serebriansky forest.

Siversk axis: a single battle was reported near Verkhniokamianske.

Kramatorsk axis: eight skirmishes took place as Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

Toretsk axis: 11 battles were recorded near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, and Nelypivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 28 assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selydove, Zelene Pole, Krutyi Yar, and Zhuravka. The major focus of Russian attacks was near Selydove.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine held back 25 Russian attacks near Tsukuryne, Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Bohoiavlenka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Vremivka axis: Russian invaders went for 17 offensive attempts near Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka.

Orikhiv axis: three skirmishes were reported as Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Novodanylivka.

Huliaipole and Prydniprovia axis: the situation has undergone no significant changes.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted in these areas. On the border with Russia in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively employs guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, as well as mortars and artillery when attacking Ukrainian settlements.

The General Staff notes that Russia also launches glide bombs in Kursk region, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a raid. According to reports, the enemy launched 21 airstrikes in the past day, using 30 KABs. At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

As reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll has reached an estimated 653,060, including 1,250 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine