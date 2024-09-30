Government Lifts Ban On AC Use In State Offices, External Illumination

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the recommendation to state authorities and state-owned enterprises to stop using air conditioners, as well as external illumination of buildings and adjacent territories.

That's according to the Order enforced on September 26, Ukrinform reports.

The deadline for these recommendations has been moved from December 31 to September 30, 2024, according to the document.

In addition, the Cabinet canceled the recommendation to local self-government bodies to limit night illumination in streets and parks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 7, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced at a government meeting that he had adopted an order to reduce electricity consumption for all state authorities. This was about a recommendation to stop using air conditioners and switch off external illumination of buildings.