Government Lifts Ban On AC Use In State Offices, External Illumination
Date
9/30/2024 5:13:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the recommendation to state authorities and state-owned enterprises to stop using air conditioners, as well as external illumination of buildings and adjacent territories.
That's according to the government Order enforced on September 26, Ukrinform reports.
The deadline for these recommendations has been moved from December 31 to September 30, 2024, according to the document.
In addition, the Cabinet canceled the recommendation to local self-government bodies to limit night illumination in streets and parks.
Read also:
In Ukraine, 490 settlements without electricity due to hostilities, technical violations
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 7, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced at a government meeting that he had adopted an order to reduce electricity consumption for all state authorities. This was about a recommendation to stop using air conditioners and switch off external illumination of buildings.
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108728619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.