Irbil's Stones And Gems Museum.. Displays Stones From Millions Of Years

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Irbil Stones and Gems Museum is a small museum located within the Citadel of Irbil, at the heart of the city.

Founder of the museum geologist Sarbast Majeed, stated to KUNA that he gathered his 40 year collection of gemstones from different parts of the world and originally displayed it in a house located in a the city of Shaqlawa in 2014, and relocated to the Citadel of Irbil in 2016.

The museum displays a multitude of common and rare stones and gems from within Iraq and many other countries.

Majeed explained that the stones are all aged millions of years, as well as meteorite fragments aged billions of years, fossils aged almost 600 million years and a variety of other items. (end) sbr

