'Supreme Court Is Not Coffee Shop, Don't Use Ya-Ya': CJI Chandrachud Reprimands Litigant

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday criticised a litigant for using the informal term“ya” to address the bench.

As reported by PTI, the CJI disliked the expression and reminded the lawyer that they were in a courtroom,“not a coffee shop.”

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern regarding former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's inclusion as a party in a PIL. The petition seeks an in-house inquiry into his earlier dismissal of a plea related to a service dispute.

"How can you file a PIL with a judge as a respondent? There has to be some dignity. You cannot just say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was a former judge of the Supreme Court," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told a Pune-based litigant.

"He retired as the Chief Justice of India. You cannot say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge because you did not succeed before the bench. Sorry, we cannot tolerate this", the bench said.

The litigant filed a PIL after a plea concerning his termination under labour laws was dismissed by a bench led by the now-retired Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the Chief Justice expressed annoyance when the litigant responded with“ya-ya” instead of“yes” to questions from the bench, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“What is this 'ya-ya'. This is not the coffee shop. I am very allergic to this 'ya ya'. This cannot be allowed,” the CJI said.