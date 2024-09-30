More than four get murdered in Israeli strike on Yemen

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli forces conducted on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, focusing on power plants and oil terminals, which Israel claims are utilized by the Houthi armed group to facilitate the transfer of Iranian weapons to the region. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described the operation as a response to recent assaults against Israel orchestrated by what they termed the “Houthi regime,” which controls much of northwestern Yemen.



The IDF’s statement asserted that the specifically targeted facilities linked to the Houthis’ military capabilities, including power plants and the main seaport of Hodeidah, which they allege were instrumental in transferring not only arms but also military supplies and oil. According to the military, the Houthis have been operating under Iranian guidance and funding, collaborating with Iraqi militias to launch attacks aimed at destabilizing Israel and disrupting global maritime navigation.



Local media reports indicate that the airstrikes impacted both the main seaport of Hodeidah and a smaller harbor in the Ras Issa area. The Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reported at least four fatalities, including one port worker and three electrical engineers, along with 29 individuals injured. The strikes also resulted in widespread power outages throughout the city, with significant smoke plumes visible rising from the affected sites.



In the days leading up to the Israeli strikes, the Houthis had intensified their offensive against Israel, launching various projectiles in what they claimed was a show of strength. Notably, last Sunday, the group asserted that they had employed a “new hypersonic ballistic missile” in an attempt to strike central Israel; however, the IDF noted that the projectile landed in an unpopulated area and did not cause any injuries.



As the conflict continues to escalate, the situation in Yemen remains precarious, with both sides exchanging hostilities that threaten to further destabilize the region. The ramifications of these developments are likely to be felt beyond Yemen, influencing broader geopolitical dynamics involving Iran, Israel, and various militant groups operating in the Middle East.

