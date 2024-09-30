(MENAFN) The Kremlin has announced that an updated version of Russia's nuclear doctrine has been finalized and is currently undergoing the necessary procedures to be enacted. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that the revisions were prompted by the increasing involvement of Western nuclear powers in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



During a recent address, Russian President Vladimir emphasized that the new nuclear strategy must account for aggression against Russia from any non-nuclear state that receives support from a nuclear power. He classified such a scenario as a "joint attack" that would warrant a nuclear response. This updated doctrine could be invoked in cases of significant military actions, such as a Ukrainian strike using advanced weaponry supplied by the West, or a large-scale missile attack against Russia or its ally, Belarus.



In an interview published on Sunday, Peskov noted that the changes to the doctrine are ready and are in the process of formalization. He expressed concern that despite Russia's repeated warnings regarding the dangers of escalation over the past two years, Western powers persist in their aggressive policies, which he believes could lead to dire consequences for all involved. Peskov stressed that it is imperative for the Russian government to "canonize" its response to the perceived escalating threats.



Highlighting the increasing involvement of Western nations in the Ukraine conflict, Peskov pointed out that there seems to be no restraint on their part, with declarations of continued support for Ukraine. He asserted that in light of this situation, Russia must make decisive decisions and prepare for their implementation, underlining the seriousness with which the Kremlin views the evolving geopolitical landscape.

MENAFN30092024000045015687ID1108728520