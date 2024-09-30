799 Students, 31 Teachers Victimised By Deepfake Videos In South Korea This Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Sep 30 (IANS) A total of 799 students from elementary to high school have fallen victim to deepfake videos this year, along with 31 teachers, a recent survey showed on Monday.

The of Education disclosed the figures from its recent survey, revealing that 833 people were victimised by deepfake videos between January 1 and October 27, including three school employees.

During this period, 504 damage reports were filed with schools, including 279 from high and 209 from middle schools, reports Yonhap news agency.

Of the total cases, 417 have been referred to authorities for investigation, including 223 from high schools, while 218 have been referred for deletion, the survey showed.

South Korea has seen a surge of deepfake sex crimes involving the manipulation of women's facial images, raising public alarm.