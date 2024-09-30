Shooting in alleged gun store burglary kills suspect, injures 2 police officers

(MENAFN) In a distressing incident at a suburban Atlanta retailer, known as the world's largest gun store, two police officers were wounded, and a man was killed during a shooting that unfolded around midnight. According to Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc, the officers were responding to reports of gunfire and a burglary in progress when they encountered the suspect inside Adventure Outdoors, a store stocked with over 18,000 firearms.



Upon arrival, the officers confronted an armed gunman, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement. The confrontation resulted in injuries to the two officers, who have since been hospitalized but are expected to survive. The identity of the deceased suspect and the wounded officers has not yet been disclosed.



Chief Zgonc stated that the motive behind the suspect's break-in remains unclear, although preliminary investigations suggest that he acted alone. Cobb County police officers were also present at the scene and engaged in the situation, but details regarding which officers fired shots or the total number of shots exchanged have not been provided.



Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer emphasized the rapid response from his department, explaining that a substantial number of officers were dispatched to assist Smyrna police due to the volatile nature of the incident. "There are going to be a lot of police officers come when one of their comrades is hurt,” VanHoozer remarked, highlighting the seriousness of the situation, especially given that it unfolded within a store containing numerous weapons.

