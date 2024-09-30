Israel Assassinates Hamas Leader, Fatah Sharif Abu-Al Amin In Lebanon And His Family.

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Beirut/ PNN

Hamas announced the martyrdom of its leader in Lebanon, Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amin, along with his wife and two sons, in a crime of assassination committed by the Zionist in al-Buss camp in Lebanon

.Hamas stated in a press release on Monday: 'With all meanings of patience, pride, and honor, and with greater submission and acceptance of God's will and destiny, we mourn to the Palestinian people and our Arab and Islamic nation the martyr leader Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amin, leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in Lebanon and a member of the movement's leadership abroad, who became a martyr on the path to Jerusalem, in the shadow of Al-Aqsa Flood epic, along with his wife, the martyr Umayyah Ibrahim Abdul Hamid, and his two sons, martyr Amin and martyr Wafa

It added that he was martyred this morning following an assassination operation that targeted him, his wife, and his son and daughter, as a result of an airstrike that hit them all in their home in al-Buss camp in southern Lebanon.



