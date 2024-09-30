Manoj Tiwari Dismisses CM Atishi's Road Repair Promises, Cites 9 Years Of Governance Failure

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday responded to Delhi Chief Atishi's promise to repair roads in the national Capital soon, stating that failures and problems of the last nine years cannot be fixed in just two months.

"The AAP is simply trying to mislead the public. However, I must acknowledge that Atishi did one good thing – she assessed the situation on the ground by reviewing the roads personally, immediately after becoming the Chief Minister. I had written a letter, and she responded by showing that Arvind Kejriwal is an ineffective leader, while at least she is on the ground after assuming office," the BJP MP told IANS.

"Thank you, Atishi. But, even she can't escape scrutiny. She was the Minister of Roads, so why didn't she act earlier? This current effort is just a facade," he added.

He further stated, "A few days ago, we took the LG to inspect the condition of the roads. Now, even MPs are pointing out the dilapidated state of the roads.”

“They have two months left to rectify this. Every year, they receive Rs 70,000-75,000 crore – where has it all gone?" the BJP MP questioned while claiming that they can't hide behind the excuse of excess rain this year.

"Delhi's citizens will punish them and replace them with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will transform their fate," he remarked.

Reacting to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, Manoj Tiwari replied, "When criminals are part of the ruling government, what do you expect? The Chief Minister has had most of his powers taken away by the court due to corruption. Manish Sisodia is in jail, Satyendra Jain is in jail, and Sanjay Singh is also currently out on bail. With so many ministers in jail, who is the real criminal?"

He further claimed that“Delhi's public will soon rid themselves of these offenders and elect BJP for the city's development."

Addressing the controversy surrounding Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement against PM Modi, the BJP MP said, "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wishing Kharge good health, Kharge is wishing for his downfall. This shows the deep-seated hatred in Kharge's heart. When the people of this nation hear such comments, they will never forgive such sentiments."

Earlier on Sunday, during a poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Mallikarjun Kharge nearly fainted while addressing the crowd.

As he gathered strength, he remarked, "I will stay alive until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power."