Taiwan Issues Typhoon Warning As Krathon Nears
9/30/2024 4:30:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Taipei, Sep 30 (IANS) Taiwan's meteorological agency issued a land warning early on Monday morning as Typhoon Krathon approached the island, following a maritime warning on Sunday.
As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, Krathon was centred about 220 km southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point, moving northwestward at approximately 9 km per hour, according to the agency.
The maximum wind speed near its centre reached 162 km per hour, equivalent to a level-14 gale, with a storm radius of 200 km, reports Xinhua news agency.
The land warning includes Taitung, Pingtung and the Hengchun Peninsula in southern and southeastern Taiwan.
A section of the coastal highway in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, was closed Monday morning due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. Local train services were also suspended.
