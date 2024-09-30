Vodafone Qatar Launches New Unlimited+ Plans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar has launched a new portfolio of postpaid plans comprising a suite of features offering customers' greater connectivity, along with the ability to have enhanced control over their individual mobile experience.

“In a world driven by social media, Vodafone Qatar is proud to be the first provider in Qatar to introduce dedicated social apps data for postpaid customers,” a statement said yesterday.

This allows customers to enjoy popular platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok without restriction on its all-new Unlimited + postpaid plans. The second addition is the introduction of unlimited local calls for all new postpaid plan customers.

Another first in Qatar is the addition of an all-new multi-SIM capability, which allows up to four additional SIMs to be linked to a customer's main plan. 'multi-SIM' enables one number to be used across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops along with the ability to share data seamlessly, offering unrivalled convenience.

Vodafone Qatar also introduced for the first time in Qatar the 'Mute Service' making it easy to manage unwanted calls. Once enabled, those trying to reach a customer will be notified of their unavailability, whilst customers will still be able to make and receive calls.

Vodafone Qatar's new International Call Block feature allows users to screen unwanted foreign calls.

In addition, Vodafone Qatar is offering exclusive lifestyle benefits with Vodafone's iPass Memberships ('Pass') and retaining the extremely popular My Book and Valet Parking.

The Pass offer incredible deals across a variety of lifestyle areas – Entertainment Pass: Customers can enjoy offers on family dining, entertainment, and outings; Fitness Pass which offers great discounts on a range of fitness activities.

Laha (Ladies) Pass, tailored specifically for women, this pass includes exclusive offers on dining, wellness, and entertainment; Wellness Pass: Focusing on health with access to spa treatments and wellness experiences; and Black Pass: Customers can indulge in premium offers and luxury experiences across dining, wellness, fitness, and high-end retail.

All new postpaid plans are also available through Vodafone Qatar's world's first 'Instant SIM'.

Simon O'Rourke, Consumer Business Unit director, Vodafone Qatar, said:“We aim to enhance every aspect of our customers' lives through innovative technology and services. Our New Postpaid plan and iPass memberships are designed to provide seamless connectivity and exclusive benefits, making it easier than ever for Vodafone customers to stay connected and enjoy what matters most to them.”

To learn more about the plans and features offered by Vodafone Qatar, visit

MENAFN30092024000067011011ID1108728370