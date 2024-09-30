Small plane crash kills multiple people in North Carolina

(MENAFN) Tragically, multiple individuals lost their lives when a single-engine plane crashed into the woods near the Wright Brothers National Memorial's First Flight Airport in North Carolina. The incident occurred on Saturday around 5 p.m. ET, as confirmed by a press release from the National Park Service (NPS). At this time, the exact number of casualties and their identities have not yet been disclosed.



Eyewitness accounts indicate that the aircraft was attempting to land at the airport when the crash took place. Following the impact, the plane caught fire, prompting a response from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire agencies, who worked to extinguish the flames, according to the NPS.



In the wake of the crash, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified to assist in the inquiry. The investigation aims to determine the cause of the crash and gather details to prevent similar incidents in the future.



As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Wright Brothers National Memorial will remain closed on Sunday. The NPS has stated that they will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. This unfortunate event has drawn attention to aviation safety and the importance of thorough investigations in understanding such tragic occurrences.

