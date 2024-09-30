Madhya Pradesh Honored For Its Outstanding Tourism Villages On World Tourism Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Ariel View of the Pranpur Village

Homestays at Sabarvani Village

A traditional Indian welcome ceremony for tourists

A glimpse into a traditional rural home in Pranpur

Handloom Village - Chanderi Weaving

Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas Honored for Craftsmanship and Responsible Tourism, Elevating Rural on the National Stage

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh has solidified its reputation as a leading destination for rural and responsible tourism, with three of its villages-Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas-recognized as the best tourism villages in the country by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. This prestigious accolade was conferred on September 27th, coinciding with World Tourism Day, during a ceremony held in New Delhi. The Additional Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, accepted the honor on behalf of the state, accompanied by representatives from the respective villages.Pranpur was distinguished for its exceptional craftsmanship, while Sabarvani and Ladpura Khas were celebrated for their commitment to responsible tourism. These villages embody Madhya Pradesh's focus on community-based tourism that preserves cultural heritage and supports local livelihoods.The Best Tourism Village Competition, organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism, aims to promote sustainable rural tourism practices that prioritize community development, cultural preservation, and the safeguarding of natural resources. By receiving these awards, Madhya Pradesh reaffirms its dedication to rural tourism, a sector that empowers local communities and conserves the region's cultural and ecological heritage. Madhya Pradesh's deep efforts in Responsible Tourism, empowered by community development, have created a new benchmark in Indian Tourism.Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee emphasized the global opportunities this recognition brings:"This award will elevate Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas to international prominence. We anticipate a significant increase in both domestic and foreign tourism, which will boost job creation and invigorate local economies. Importantly, this recognition also safeguards our rich cultural traditions, arts, and crafts for future generations. Following in the footsteps of Madla village in Panna, which won Gold, and Khokhar village in Sidhi, which secured Bronze in 2023, these villages continue to set the standard for rural tourism in India."A Closer Look at Madhya Pradesh's Awarded Villages.Sabarvani is a peaceful Gond tribal village located in the buffer zone of Satpura National Park. Visitors are welcomed into traditional homestays, offering an immersive experience of rural life and the simplicity of nature. The village offers a range of activities, including nature walks, bullock cart rides, fishing, bird-watching, and cultural exchanges. The beauty of Sabarvani lies in its unspoiled landscape, with rolling farmlands, serene mountains, and opportunities to savor local dishes like Makke ki Roti and Chane ki Bhaji while enjoying traditional tribal dances such as the Sela and Fadravi.Located just 8 km from the heritage town of Orchha, Ladpura Khas offers visitors a rich blend of rural life and cultural immersion. As Madhya Pradesh's first Rural Tourism Village under the Responsible Tourism Mission, Ladpura Khas is known for its authentic Bundeli experience, including stays in traditional homesteads with hand-painted walls. The village is surrounded by beautiful landscapes, providing an idyllic setting for tourists seeking a connection with nature and the local culture.Pranpur, located 4 km from the historic town of Chanderi, stands as India's first Craft Handloom Tourism Village. This vibrant village is home to nearly 900 weavers, whose skill in crafting Chanderi cloth is world-renowned. Visitors can explore the rich textile heritage of the region, witnessing artisans at work and engaging with the local community. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board envisions Pranpur as a holistic tourist experience, allowing travelers to dive deep into the area's history, culture, and textile craftsmanship.The recognition of these villages marks a new chapter in Madhya Pradesh's commitment to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. As rural tourism continues to gain momentum, Madhya Pradesh is set to emerge as a key player in showcasing the potential of India's village communities to the world. Through such initiatives, the state not only preserves its heritage but also ensures that rural tourism becomes a driver of economic growth and social development making it an offbeat multispecialty destination.These villages stand as examples of how tourism can be leveraged for community enrichment while offering travelers unique, authentic experiences rooted in cultural and natural beauty.

Pranpur Craft Handloom Tourism Village Crowned as Best Tourism Village!

